Q4 User Acquisition: How to plan for the holiday season

by Kristina Knight



To help start preparing for the coming holiday season, we reached out to Omri Argaman, the CMO at mobile user acquisition platform Zoomd The company recently conducted its State of User Acquisition Report based on a survey of nearly 200 hundred user acquisition managers.



So what are the big app marketing trends you need to know about to prepare for the coming holiday season? Here's what Omri from Zoomd had to say:



1. Get ready to use more and different media channels: Over the last few years, the trend in mobile marketing revolved around Google and Facebook, but much less so for Q4 2021. When asked 'Which media source are you currently using?', Google decreased from 53% in 2020 to 15% in 2021, and Facebook decreased from 34% in 2020 to 17% in 2021, and the company expects these trends to continue for the most part through the Q4 holiday season.



So if Google and Facebook are down, which platforms are gaining user acquisition budgets? TikTok, Snapchat, and Apple Search Ads, according to data from Zoomd's research.



But this shift isn't the only key trend. In addition, 37% of user acquisition managers are relying on 10 or more channels. This means that user acquisition campaigns are running across a broader range of channels, including TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and more.



2. Try Playable Ads: Historically, playable ads, which enable a user to experience a game or an ad, were used to market games. According to research from Zoomd, playable ads are the most used ad format cited by 41% of user acquisition managers. For a broad range of categories, playable ads provide users with an opportunity to test drive their content and browsing/shopping experience, which will support your sales and marketing efforts for Q4 2021. In addition to playable ads, other ad units highlighted by user acquisition managers include interstitials, video, banner ads, and Reels by Instagram.



3. Add a DSP: Another trend for the coming holiday season is the addition of a Demand-Side Platform (DSP), programmatic media buying to the marketing mix for many user acquisition managers. The DSP, which was introduced in the late 2000s, is regaining popularity because the technology has matured and user acquisition managers have become more knowledgeable and tech-savvy. According to research from Zoomd, user acquisition managers are using DSPs to A/B test ad creative, to achieve greater ad transparency and limit ad fraud, integrate first-party data, and to increase their campaign reach.



"Despite all of the uncertainty as we begin planning for Q4 regarding COVID-19, mobile marketing will continue the astronomical growth it achieved last holiday season - there's no turning back. That said, we're expecting to so a broadening of the market as user acquisition managers run campaigns across more channels, using more technologies, like DSPs across more ad creative units, including playable ads," added Zoomd CMO Omri Argaman.

