How Manufacturing Companies Should Select Keywords For SEO and PPC

by BizReport

Whether selling their wares direct to the consumer or through retailers, manufacturing companies depend on exposure like any other business. Even if not selling to consumers, they still have to market themselves to other businesses as reliable suppliers. They have to appeal to both parties, and search engine optimization (SEO) can best achieve those results.

SEO and its paid counterpart pay per click (PPC) are some of the most widely used marketing strategies today. SEO is concerned with producing quality content, while PPC configures ads to show up alongside search results. They improve a business's visibility in the digital market in their respective ways, so it's highly advisable to invest in both as much as capital allows.

At the heart of SEO and PPC are keywords--words or phrases that allow users to find the right content when searched. It's easy to think that retail benefits from keyword optimization the most, but manufacturing companies can use them to their advantage. Below are some guidelines on picking keywords that'll work for such an industry:

Subscribe to needs

Before determining the right keywords, manufacturing companies should first assess their needs. Conducting adequate keyword research helps determine that, down to the minute detail.

Keyword research is as simple as asking the right questions. Sadly, it's this simplicity that often lulls businesses, manufacturing or otherwise, into a false sense of confidence. As a result, some companies that either cut corners in this process or skip it entirely, finding their penetration into the market not going as well as they hoped. (2)

When done right, keyword research can provide valuable data, dictating the appropriate course for any marketing campaign. Here are a few questions manufacturing companies should consider asking before diving in to digital marketing:

- What is the manufacturer's niche?

- Where is the manufacturing facility located?

- Where are its clients usually located?

- How can its products address a client's needs?

- How are clients searching for such products? (1) (2)

Once this step has uncovered a manufacturing company's needs, it must stick to them. Moving forward, the company can start determining the right keywords for SEO and PPC. Enlisting the professional services of a digital marketing agency like Dayta Marketing and others can guide companies throughout the rest of the steps, no matter how tailored to specific needs.

Conduct a site audit

SEO affects any business on their website and outside it, known as onsite and offsite SEO, respectively. Search engines 'crawl' (their indexing robots called 'crawlers,' that is) to find content onsite and offsite and update their algorithm. Doing either can potentially increase the business's visibility, but doing both takes this potential to the fullest extent.

As far as onsite SEO goes, there are plenty of places to incorporate keywords, from the title page to the subpages. A thorough site audit can determine how optimized a website is in its keyword usage, among other aspects. Fortunately, there's no shortage of free website auditing tools; enter the homepage's URL, and it'll produce a report on that site's health and SEO risks.

A website with too many red flags, not just in keyword usage, should undergo a major overhaul to keep up with the rapidly changing trends. Even manufacturers, who once heavily depended on trade shows and conferences to market their wares, understand that optimized websites can drive growth. As such, any redesign should keep in mind the following manufacturing web design tips:

- Including a blog page for posting onsite content

- Employing effective call-to-action methods

- Allowing videos to showcase products and services

- Optimizing its navigability with certain features

Diversify keywords

Contrary to popular belief, keywords per se don't account for ranking websites--how individual webpages use keywords do. Individual pages like product pages and blog posts typically receive more organic traffic than the homepage, so these pages must properly use keywords. (2)

However, proper keyword usage doesn't only mean making sure it naturally fits into the content. Including as many synonymic keywords into SEO and PPC strategies can give any business the upper hand in the competition. As such, it pays to have a diverse pool of keywords to use.

Here's an example: an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of car parts wants to increase its visibility in the market. 'Car parts' is a technically correct keyword to have, but it's too vague to lead visitors to the manufacturer's website. Sometimes, that's not necessarily the case; users may just want to know the different car parts and not in the market for one.

Experts advise picking keywords in the long tail, which aren't as widely searched but convert to sales much better. This long tail contains the most specific keywords, which people generally search for. In this instance, incorporating 'original equipment manufacturer' or 'OEM' into the keyword pool makes the keyword more likely to be searched. (2)

'OEM' is an example of a manufacturing niche, one of several types of widely used industry keywords. The inclusion of a niche allows a manufacturer to gain more exposure in its specific market. Of course, it pays to know the meaning behind the niche before employing it.

Quality over quantity

While a lack of keywords won't help search visibility, having too many--known as 'keyword stuffing'--is just as dangerous. Search engines frown on the practice of packing content with more keywords than actual, helpful content. Today's search algorithms can flag such black-hat practices, eventually penalizing the offending website in the search results.

While the jury's still out there, experts agree that quality takes priority over quantity. In some cases, it's better to have one full-length blog post over several short ones, more so containing quality keywords. Multiple content articles may increase inbound traffic, but one long piece (approximately 2,000 words) tends to rank close to the top of the results. (3)

Manufacturing companies can be more informed about SEO and PPC marketing decisions by watching videos like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aiU3_Z73cs. They break down the topic into basics and explain them in full detail.

Conclusion

The rules of SEO and PPC marketing apply to manufacturing companies as much as to various other industries. It doesn't matter if their customer base consists of retailers or consumers; they search for reliable suppliers the same way. These guidelines can get any manufacturer started on increasing their visibility on the internet.

