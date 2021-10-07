Holiday shoppers key in on experience

by Kristina Knight

New data out from FullStory finds that about half of shoppers (46%) say the shopping experience online is now beating in-store experiences. Most (90%) say the online shopping experience is 'as good or better' than before the pandemic began in 2019 wheras about half say the product availability and in-store staffing shortages are making the in-store experience worse.

"Consumers expect retailers to have holiday shopping figured out, so brands who layer online and mobile glitches on top of product shortages and shipping delays will end up with unhappy customers. Given that shoppers are unlikely to give retailers a second chance after a negative digital experience, companies should do all they can to proactively detect and rectify problems ahead of the holiday season," said Kirsten Newbold-Knipp, Chief Marketing Officer, FullStory.

However, all is not rosy in ecommerce. About one-third of shoppers (30%) say shopping cart glitches like not completing transactions are frustrating, and about half say they won't return to a site if the digital experience - including those glitches with shipping, product availability, or the inability to complete the transaction - is bad.

Other interesting findings from FullStory's poll of holiday shoppers include:

• 1 in 3 digital shoppers 'shop primarily' via mobile device, 56% do half of their shopping via mobile

• 4 in 5 say they'll start holiday shopping with Amazon in 2021, 50% say they'll shop merchant/retailer websites first

• About 10% say they'll start holiday shopping on social networks

• 18% say they'll start holiday shopping on sites like Etsy

"Consumers are relying more than ever on the digital experience to power them through the holiday season, but the combination of high expectations and site performance issues can lead to disappointment and lost opportunities for retailers," said Newbold-Knipp. "Product shortages and shipping delays will inevitably be a reality this holiday, so retailers who emerge as winners are the ones who will be able to quickly learn, adapt and improve digital experience to meet changing conditions and behavior."

More data from the report can be accessed here.

