Expert: Content consumption has changed media buying, how to better strategize

by Kristina Knight

First, revisit spend allocations

"Advertisers will have a range in the spectrum and they need to figure out what is best for them, and this will be dependent on the level of sophistication of the plan, as well as the amount of money being spent. Sometimes these choices are being made on a daily, or even hourly basis," said Jay Nielsen, SVP of Global Planning Products, Nielsen. "However, there are high level allocations being made annually. Finding a harmony of monthly or quarterly views across your total media spend will help you optimize throughout the year when things change such as market conditions, consumer behaviors, media consumption, and more. This is where Nielsen Media Impact can help weekly, monthly, or annually."

Second, mix audience data with campaign outcomes

"Data will help inform budgeting stages, so you should have a strong sense of campaign outcomes to inform that budgeting strategy. This would include things like distributing across a variety of brands and campaigns, the global geographies you need to consider, and the money allocated across mediums. Then, use audience-specific data to deep dive into certain geographies to understand more granular media consumption behavior in that market to get closer to the actual media buy that you would ultimately recommend for purchase consideration," said Nielsen.

Third, leverage the best connected data

"There is no shortage of data available to help an advertiser make decisions. Without one single source of truth that would answer any question about a consumer, try and find data sets that can do the best job of informing the decisions you need to make around your ad spend," said Nielsen. "Looking at Nielsen Media Impact, this is a personalized media planning solution that enables cost-effective decision making about where and when to engage audiences with content and advertising. It could be understanding the relationships between what people watch on TV, what they listen do on the radio, which stores they shop at, or even what their favorite beverages are. Then it's about finding out how all of this information can be overlaid onto each other to optimize the best way to reach these people in an efficient manner."

