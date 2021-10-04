9 Best Mattresses of 2021 For Small Business Owners

by BizReport

Being a business owner is vastly different from having a traditional 40-hour work week and you'll likely take your work home with you on most days.

If you're just getting started with your business, you may have to maintain long hours to get work done. As you attempt to get more sleep so you'll have energy in the mornings, you'll need a mattress that will help you get a comfortable night's sleep and wake up ready to tackle the day. Here are nine of the best mattresses for small business owners.

1. Amerisleep

Amerisleep is prioritizing your health with the mattresses they offer. Your body type and default sleep position help determine whether or not your mattress will properly support your body. The company offers five beds with several degrees of firmness to make every part of your body more comfortable during sleep. You can also refer to the Amerisleep website to get advice from sleep experts to help you figure out which mattress is best for you.

2. Zoma Sports Mattress

The Zoma Sports Mattress is an ideal mattress for athletes and those who engage in intense physical activity on a regular basis. If you suffer from chronic pain or body aches, you may find that the Zoma Sports mattress is a great fit for you as well. Sleep is essential for the body to repair itself, and the Zoma mattress offers the right type of support to help you wake up feeling refreshed.

3. Vaya Mattress

Vaya was voted the best mattress on Amazon. The company believes that everyone should have a bed that offers both comfort and support. Vaya mattresses are affordable and are growing in popularity as a reliable bed in a box that is delivered right to your door. The mattress is also designed to support every body type and sleep position. The mattress features two layers: one is made of Vaya's signature foam that supports the joints and prevents pressure points from forming during sleep.

4. Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep the Pos was voted "best cooling mattress" which makes it great for people who tend to get too hot while sleeping. There are several sensors on the bed that will monitor your sleeping activity as well. The sensors will let you know your body temperature, heart rate, and respiratory rate while you're sleeping, and will even let you know how it took for you to fall asleep. You'll learn how long your body was in every sleep stage until you wake up which helps you learn whether you're getting enough REM sleep. Use your smartphone to get the results rom the sensors so you can adjust your sleep schedule accordingly.

5. Bear Mattresses

If you're looking for a mattress that will support your back, try the Bear Hybrid mattress. Bear is an online mattress company that many people are raving about since the mattress has helped reduce their chronic back pain. Bear offers three mattress: the Hybrid, as well as the original and the Bear Pro. The Bear Hybrid is firm but provides a luxurious feel so it will support your back but provides enough cushion for people who sleep on their sides.

6. Avocado

Avocado offers one of the top organic mattresses in the country. The Avocado Green Mattress is made from a mixture of GOLS organize latex foam and a 1,414-coil system. The coils are encased in GOTS organic wool and cotton to provide you with ideal firmness. If you prefer vegan products, you can choose the Avocado mattress that does not use wool.

7. Kingsdown Sleep

Kingsdown Sleep offers an indulgent sleeping experience. You'll feel like you're staying at a luxury hotel when you try the Sleep Smart Air Mattress. Air technology is used to adjust the firmness of the bed so your joints and muscles will be supported during sleep. This mattress is a combination of spring coils and foam layers, and the mattress edging allows the air to flow throughout the mattress to keep your body in place. Kingsdown Sleep mattress also feature mattress covers that are lightweight to keep you from overheating during sleep.

8. NordicTrack Sleep

If you're in the market for a smart mattress, try the NordicTrack Sleep. You likely know the brand name for its workout equipment but NordicTrack has recently started manufacturing mattresses as well. Rest and fitness are both necessary for optimal health, so the NordicTrack Sleep mattress three layers of foam to support and cool the body. This is ideal after a workout or to help you deal with chronic pain.

9. Purple Mattress

The Purple Mattress is the one for you if you're a side sleeper. This mattress is known for its one-of-a-kind Purple Grid which is made of an extremely elastic polymer. The stretchiness of the grid allows it to take on pressure so you don't have to worry about sinking into the mattress. The grid also has air channels to encourage air circulation so you won't get too hot during the night. Purple has three mattress, but the Purple Hybrid Premier is likely the best choice to support your body if you sleep on your side.

Getting a good night's sleep is important for everyone, particularly business owners. When you're not well-rested, it can be difficult to think clearly and keep your creative juices flowing. You may also find that you're moodier throughout the day and may be more forgetful than usual. Getting a high-quality mattress to improve your sleep can make a big difference in the way you do business and contribute to your overall professional success.

