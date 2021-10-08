4 levels of learner engagement in your corporate training

by BizReport

There is a directly proportional relationship between learner's performance and retention at workplace or institution and learner's engagement with training. A learner who is more engaged with their job role is more productive, efficient, and innovative. Thus, a learner who is engaged in their job role and the training courses becomes one of the greatest assets for your business and institutional growth.

Being proactive during their learning process, active participation in course challenges and assignments, putting efforts in to help them succeed, maintaining excitement, fun, and motivation is not an easy job and cannot be achieved by just delivering lectures, and showing ppt slides. A learner in today's overexposed world and short attention span always needs more.

We require a planned course with quizzes, polls, videos, competitions, leaderboards, badges, together with the content to engage the learner. Companies need to be prepared to supply quality training and develop content for employees at all levels of an organization as regulations continue to change and remote work becomes more obvious with the outbreak of the world pandemic.

An exciting course creation with easy delivery on different devices can be achieved by an authoring tool such as Easygenerator. Its features can certainly help take your employee training to the next level.

Learners engage with learning content on various levels. Your training courses should provide a healthy learning environment in which intellectual, emotional, and social engagement should naturally flow.

In any learning environment, four levels of engagement are present:

1. Intellectual Engagement

Employees who participate in intellectual learning are more effective at absorbing and replicating new information. They are also more likely to develop innovative learning strategies and incorporate them into their learning methods.

Tip: Introduce demonstration of practical videos in the content through an authoring tool.

2. Emotional Engagement

Emotional Engagement refers to the amount of connection that students feel during the course. Connecting with other learners and the subject decreases anxiety and keeps employees focused and interested in learning.

Tip: Inculcate chat-boxes, team divisions, and separate browsing in the course content through an authoring tool.



3. Behavioral Engagement

Behavioral Engagement alone is frequently insufficient to gain internal skills and knowledge. So, it is combined with intellectual and emotional engagement. While attendance and punctuality are important qualities, this form of involvement is secondary to the other types of engagement discussed above.

Tip: Include leadership boards, badges into the course using an authoring tool.



4. Social Engagement

Social Engagement has become an important aspect of engagement in educational modules as a result of technological developments and our innate sociability. Teaching others helps to solidify newly learned information in most learning situations and business-training frameworks. This is where Social Engagement may help. Discussion boards, collaborative work, and other kinds of knowledge exchange assist to strengthen and supplement student engagement. Learners may use social engagement to share what they've learned, deconstruct complicated topics, and bridge knowledge gaps by learning from their peers.

Tip: Use social media involvement in the course using an authoring tool.

To ensure your training program achieves all four engagement levels, we should:

- Develop a sustainable, flexible, and consistent training course.

- Identify the needs and goals of the learner.

- Utilize a learning management system to implement a robust learning support system.

- Integrate social learning into the system.

- Monitor and collect data on course interaction.

- Customize learning content to match employee learning preferences.

- To create a positive learning environment, implement a learner engagement strategy that raises employee morale through practical training.

- Invest in a suitable authoring tool to develop a perfect training course for your organization.



CONCLUSION:

Low workplace engagement may cause you to lose most of your employees. For excellent retention rates, your employees must not only feel recognized for their efforts, but they must also believe they have the opportunity to learn and advance professionally. It creates a Personal Connection with your employees and develops a passion for their work. Ultimately a win-win situation for employees and the organization.

