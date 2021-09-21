Study finds renewed interest, investment in email

by Kristina Knight

Both the EU and the US have new data privacy laws on the books. Digital giant Google has announced plans to phase out cookies. Apple allows their users to opt out of sharing any and all data from their online sessions. These are just a few of the reasons many businesses are looking for new ways to capture and harness their customers' data. Data changes are also renewing interest in first-party data and the use of email to reach customers without a data middleman in the mix.

According to LiveIntent's data most (63%) of ad execs they surveyed are actively growing email lists in an effort to reach customers with relevant messaging. About 90% are asking adtech partners to educate them in creating an identity policy, and about half (49%) say that in the next six months they'll be addressing privacy changes.

"The direct and trusted relationship between a publisher and a consumer has only grown in the past year amid the COVID pandemic," said Kerel Cooper, CMO of LiveIntent. "Email newsletters are a strong solution for advertisers looking to grow their first-party data to reach, target, and personalize communication. Despite the longer runway that has been provided for the phaseout of third-party cookies, partners who are early adopters to these solutions will reap the benefits of getting ahead."



Nearly half say they'll look to second-party data as one solution to the disappearance of the cookie and other changes to data policy, but 63% say they see email as valuable to their business as they seek to collect better first party data. Added to that most (80%) say email identifiers are the most direct option for consumers because they can opt-in and consent from the start, giving marketers better insight into what they want from marketing messaging.

