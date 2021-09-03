Study: 1 in 3 quit jobs to pursue entrepreneurship

by Kristina Knight

While many Americans are insecure about the future of the economy - either locally, nationally, or abroad - that isn't holding some back from making a big pandemic change: going their own way. According to new data out from Digital.com through the pandemic 1 in 3 people who have left a traditional job say they're doing so to pursue their dreams of working for themselves.

Many say the pandemic was an educator for them to actually start a business. Nearly two-thirds (60%) say the pandemic allowed them to 'educate' about what it takes to start a business, 59% say the pandemic showed them the vulnerabilities of working for someone else, and 43% say the stimulus' gave them funding to start a business.

Computer/IT work top the list of businesses people are starting, but retail, personal care, healthcare and finance industries round out the top five industries.

As to why they're quitting a 9-to-5 nearly half (44%) say they want better pay or benefits, 42% want to focus on their health, 41% are leaving to pursue jobs they are 'more passionate' about.

More data from Digital's report can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, data out from Pew Research finds many are increasingly optimistic about the economy on a global scale. European nations are, overall, most likely to see their economic future as on the rise, while more America and several Asian countries see the economic future as 'bleak' following the pandemic.

