Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Research : September 03, 2021
Study: 1 in 3 quit jobs to pursue entrepreneurship
A growing number of Americans are tired of working for 'the man' and are, instead, going to work for themselves. That is a key takeaway from new Digital.com data. Their researchers found an interesting pandemic trend: that of people leaving the traditional workforce to start their own business.
While many Americans are insecure about the future of the economy - either locally, nationally, or abroad - that isn't holding some back from making a big pandemic change: going their own way. According to new data out from Digital.com through the pandemic 1 in 3 people who have left a traditional job say they're doing so to pursue their dreams of working for themselves.
Many say the pandemic was an educator for them to actually start a business. Nearly two-thirds (60%) say the pandemic allowed them to 'educate' about what it takes to start a business, 59% say the pandemic showed them the vulnerabilities of working for someone else, and 43% say the stimulus' gave them funding to start a business.
Computer/IT work top the list of businesses people are starting, but retail, personal care, healthcare and finance industries round out the top five industries.
As to why they're quitting a 9-to-5 nearly half (44%) say they want better pay or benefits, 42% want to focus on their health, 41% are leaving to pursue jobs they are 'more passionate' about.
More data from Digital's report can be accessed here.
Meanwhile, data out from Pew Research finds many are increasingly optimistic about the economy on a global scale. European nations are, overall, most likely to see their economic future as on the rise, while more America and several Asian countries see the economic future as 'bleak' following the pandemic.
Tags: advertising, Digital.com, ecommerce, enterpreneur trends, Pew Research, SMB tips, SMB trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: 1 in 3 quit jobs to pursue entrepreneurship
- How SMBs can prevent QR code abuse
- Reports: Bad bots, fraud affecting digital space
- How to build brand loyalty online
- Report: Discounts boosting loyalty for some brands
- Expert: Refunds abuse toxic for merchants
- Report: Streaming not slowing from pandemic rush
- 5 Key Drivers Behind Post-Pandemic Businesses