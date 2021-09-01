Search BizReport
BizReport : Internet : September 01, 2021
Reports: Bad bots, fraud affecting digital space
Data out from Barracuda finds a majority of internet traffic is now coming from bots - either 'good' bots or 'bad'. Bad bots include those set up to spread malicious code or in other ways infect computers to gain access to private data and information.
According to researchers 66% of internet traffic is now originating from bots, with bad bots accounting for more than one-third (39%) of all bot traffic and 'good' bots accounting for only 25%. Humans, meanwhile, account for about 35% of internet traffic. Of the bad bots, about 70% of that traffic originates in North America.
The most common targets of these bots are ecommerce applications, where code can be used to compromise consumers' financial and personal data. Other interesting findings from the Barracuda report include:
• Bad bot traffic follows the patterns of typical human workdays, with spikes in traffic in the evening/after-work hours
• Good bots are typically search engine or aggregator crawlers
• Bad bots are likely to attempt price scraping, inventory hoarding, and account takeovers
More data from Barracuda can be accessed here.
Meanwhile, data out from Veriff finds that identity fraud is skyrocketing amidst a pandemic that is forcing more and more people to do everything from banking to shopping online. Researchers found an overall fraud rate increase of about 14% YoY, and an increase of 19% for identity fraud.
Recurring/pattern fraud specific to the financial sector saw a 113% YoY increase; overall recurring fraud rates are at 14% YoY.
Veriff's full report can be accessed here.
Tags: bad bot trends, Barracuda Networks, bot traffic trends, data fraud, ecommerce fraud, online fraud, online fraud trends, Veriff
