Reports: Apps key to consumer engagement

by Kristina Knight

According to new AppDynamics data about 83% of consumers say apps and digital services made consuming their favorite content 'more accessible' during the pandemic. Most (90%) used digital services to stay in touch with friends and family but more than two-thirds (86%) say they also turned to digital for streaming entertainment from concerts to TV shows and movies to gaming.

More data from AppDynamics can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, AppAnnie data shows the power of social continues to grow. According to their Evolution of Social Media Apps report more than 74 billion social apps have been downloaded with consumers spending more than $22 billion across their favorite social apps. About 44% of consumers' time spent on mobile is within the social space.

For that reason, AppAnnie's experts believe live streaming, which is often done within social networking apps, will quickly begin driving social engagement. Social apps that offer live streaming options account for $3 of every $4 spent within the social space.

In all, spending via social media apps is expected to reach at least $17 billion by 2025, a CAGR of 29%.

Tags: app trends, app usage, AppAnnie, AppDynamics, appvertising, mobile ad trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing