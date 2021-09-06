Search BizReport
BizReport : Social Marketing : September 06, 2021
Report: Influencer marketing to surpass $13 billion
The pandemic shuttered many physical stores, caused a loss of jobs, and basically changed the way consumers interact with brands and products. It's also changed the way many brands and marketers spread the word about new services and products. Now, influencer marketing is integral to social campaigns. Here's what brands need to know.
Practically unheard of just five years ago, influencer marketing has quickly become a staple for brands in the social space. In 2016 influencer marketing account for less than $2 billion in advertising budgets. In 2021, influencer marketed is expected to account for more than $13 billion in ad spending.
But despite the influx of ad dollars to influencer campaigns, many influencers themselves say the pandemic has made what they do more difficult. About one-third (38%) report fewer collaboration options now that pre-pandemic, 26% say budgets have been reduced, and 13% note there are more influencers now which is impacting their pay.
According to Savings.com researchers about one-fifth (23%) of influencers made at least $50,000 last year. Other interesting findings from their report include:
• 8% of influencers are making $200,000 per year or more
• 47% say working with brands is harder now than before the pandemic
• About 50% have opened new revenue streams because influencer campaign payouts/income have decreased
• 45% of influencers have between 10,000 and 100,000 followers across social platforms
Lifestyle and food content remain the top niches for most influencers, with travel, beauty, and DIY/crafts rounding out the top five. Most influencers use Instagram, Facebook, and personal blogs/websites to share content (90%+), but 79% have also moved into Pinterest, 47% to YouTube, and 31% to TikTok.
More data from Savings.com's report can be accessed here.
