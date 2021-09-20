Nielsen: Majority of impressions now coming through streaming content

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with PricewaterhouseCoopers say the online ad spend will reach at least $139 billion this year. The forecast comes despite global entertainment and media revenues falling by nearly 4% in 2020. The full PwC forecast can be accessed here.

While digital ad spending is expected to show strong growth beginning in 2021 and continuing through 2025, one especially bright spot is digital video. According to Nielsen about half of US-based online ad impressions (56%) are now coming from streaming services, be they video or gaming based. Comparatively speaking, programmatic ads account for about 15% of digital impressions and walled gardens for 13% of digital impressions.

Streaming has been pushing higher in ad impression share since about 2018 when it accounted for just over one-third (39%) of digital impressions. In fact, across 27 global markets, streaming accounts for more than one-third (37%) of ad impressions, not as high as in the US but still a nice increase in percentages.

More Nielsen data can be accessed here.

The impressions skew could move more advertisers and brands to push more ad dollars into the digital space, not as a bridge between traditional television and viewers' new digital habits, but because of longer-term changes being seen in the digital space.

Research shows that more than half of those advertising with CTV have seen higher brand awareness and half say they'll seen improved engagement.

