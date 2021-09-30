How the intersection of experience, targeting are dividing shoppers and brands

by Kristina Knight

In fact most shoppers (74%) say a lack of consistency is why their favorite brands aren't delivered a top of the line shopping experience. About half (55%) say a lack of personalization makes them feel 'unseen' by favored brands, and 48% say this makes them feel undervalued. Nearly half (48%) also say brands are not providing experiences that 'meet customer expectations'.

However, brands tend to disagree with these customer reactions, believing they are providing a top-notch experience. Most (93%) say their offered customer experiences are 'exceptional'. Only about one-third (34%) say they want to improve data quality or accuracy, but nearly half (41%) say they want to improve data integration moving forward.

"Personalization is a must-have for any organization today - and the businesses that are flourishing are already focusing heavily on bringing data quality, speed and scale to the personalization process," said John Nash, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of Redpoint Global. "In our survey with the Harris Poll, it's clear that marketers recognize the challenges of delivering optimal customer experiences, even when overestimating their own ability to deliver that experience. Bridging these gaps will require continued investment in solutions that can deliver perfected customer data and simplify orchestration of real-time decisions, interactions and overall customer engagement."

Other interesting findings from the Redpoint Global and The Harris Poll's report include:

• 7 in 10 consumers say the pandemic has made individualization/personalization a must for marketing

• 95% of marketers agree

• 25% of shoppers say they 'are less likely' to do business with brands that don't embody their personal values

More data from the report can be accessed here.

