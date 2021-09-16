BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

BizReport : Ecommerce : September 16, 2021


How shoppers are prepping for holiday season

Holiday parties, visiting families in person, and shopping. People are gearing up, but pandemic related changes to shopping habits and even loyalty will have an impact on many merchants' revenue lines this season. Here's what many can expect.

by Kristina Knight

Look for consumers to do a large percentage of their holiday shopping this year online, but look for a few more trips to the malls and big box stores. That is a key takeaway from new Redpoint Global data which finds that 26% of shoppers have already begun holiday buying. Fewer than 10% say they'll shop exclusively online and only about 16% say they'll shop exclusively in-store, which means the bulk of shoppers will be divvying up their shopping in both the online and offline realms.

To engage these shoppers, Redpoint's experts say it is more important than ever for marketing messages to be consistent, pointing to another survey point: 78% of shoppers say 'it is frustrating' when merchants' messaging is different across the different touchpoints of digital/social media, in-store messaging, and call center messaging.

"As consumers head increasingly back in-store, maintaining clear and consistent communication both on and offline will be key. To maintain consumer interest and minimize friction, retailers should be prepared with personalized offers and strong data transparency across channels," said John Nash, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Redpoint Global. "The more retailers can use relevant data to customize the experience consistently at all stages, the more successful they will be in driving retail sales this holiday season."

To the point of early shopping, data out from ENGINE Insights finds about most shoppers (61%) plan to to the bulk of their shopping before November 28. And while most (92%) from ENGINE's report say they'll do most of their shopping in stores, two-thirds (67%) say they'll shop in-store during off times and less busy days to avoid overcrowding.

More data from ENGINE Insights can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Inmar Intelligence data shows that most shoppers (80%) switched brands during the last holiday season, and that even if offered a coupon to return nearly two-thirds (69%) say they would still choose a lower-priced item/brand. Nearly half of consumers told Inmar's experts that they switch brands 'often' (40%), however 52% say they will return to their original brand if the quality of that brand was higher than the lower priced alternative.






Tags: 2021 holiday ecommerce, 2021 holiday forecast, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, ENGINE Insights, Inmar Intelligence, Redpoint Global








Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport



More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

https://www.bizreport.com/2021/09/how-shoppers-are-prepping-for-holiday-season.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.