How shoppers are prepping for holiday season

by Kristina Knight

Look for consumers to do a large percentage of their holiday shopping this year online, but look for a few more trips to the malls and big box stores. That is a key takeaway from new Redpoint Global data which finds that 26% of shoppers have already begun holiday buying. Fewer than 10% say they'll shop exclusively online and only about 16% say they'll shop exclusively in-store, which means the bulk of shoppers will be divvying up their shopping in both the online and offline realms.

To engage these shoppers, Redpoint's experts say it is more important than ever for marketing messages to be consistent, pointing to another survey point: 78% of shoppers say 'it is frustrating' when merchants' messaging is different across the different touchpoints of digital/social media, in-store messaging, and call center messaging.

"As consumers head increasingly back in-store, maintaining clear and consistent communication both on and offline will be key. To maintain consumer interest and minimize friction, retailers should be prepared with personalized offers and strong data transparency across channels," said John Nash, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Redpoint Global. "The more retailers can use relevant data to customize the experience consistently at all stages, the more successful they will be in driving retail sales this holiday season."

To the point of early shopping, data out from ENGINE Insights finds about most shoppers (61%) plan to to the bulk of their shopping before November 28. And while most (92%) from ENGINE's report say they'll do most of their shopping in stores, two-thirds (67%) say they'll shop in-store during off times and less busy days to avoid overcrowding.

More data from ENGINE Insights can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Inmar Intelligence data shows that most shoppers (80%) switched brands during the last holiday season, and that even if offered a coupon to return nearly two-thirds (69%) say they would still choose a lower-priced item/brand. Nearly half of consumers told Inmar's experts that they switch brands 'often' (40%), however 52% say they will return to their original brand if the quality of that brand was higher than the lower priced alternative.

