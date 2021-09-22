Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : September 22, 2021
Execs say experience now key to customer engagement
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed, perhaps forever, the way that companies and consumers interact. In many ways the changes have led to a deeper understanding between the two entities However, data is key to finding the right balance between engaging and alienating the consumer.
New data out from Designit finds that 62% of advertising executives believe they need a 360-degree view of their customers that is driven by data. However, understanding the need for data and delivering said data to the IT and marketing teams is a different beast.
"Over the last 18 months, brands have had to react to unforeseen global changes. Customer and employee needs and expectations changed rapidly, and priorities were redefined. In the face of a public health crisis that pulled us in different directions, empathy and human connection became the key ingredient for brand survival. Brands that changed strategy quickly and put the human experience before commercial gains thrived the most," said Sunil Karkera, Global Managing Director, Designit.
According to the report 84% of execs find applying data and marketing technology a 'significant challenge' in their field and that most (70%) believe there is a gap between their current data capabilities and their vision of how data could and should be used.
Additional findings from the report include:
• 12% say they 'sacrificed data investment' during the pandemic
• 81% say employee engagement is key to their strategy
• 70% say they'll focus on purpose-led initiatives to remain at the top of their field
• 82% want to create 'new types of content' and/or to create new experiences to move ahead
"This research ... revealed that disrupter personas are poised for success in an era of uncertainty and increased expectations. Guided by brand purpose, the disrupter displays an unwavering commitment to customer experience (CX), and driving actionable intelligence from data insights that allows for continued success," said Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner - Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services, Wipro Limited. Designit and Wipro collaborated on the report.
More data from Designit's report can be accessed here.
Tags: Designit, ecommerce, ecommerce experience, ecommerce experience tips, retail experience tips, retail experience trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Top 3 tips to prevent ecommerce fraud
- Reports: What merchants can expect from holiday rush
- Execs say experience now key to customer engagement
- Study finds renewed interest, investment in email
- Nielsen: Majority of impressions now coming through streaming content
- Expert: How regulated brands can deepen engagement
- Why Businesses Must Adopt Managed Print Services
- Advice On How To Generate More Traffic To Your Company