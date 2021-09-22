Execs say experience now key to customer engagement

by Kristina Knight

New data out from Designit finds that 62% of advertising executives believe they need a 360-degree view of their customers that is driven by data. However, understanding the need for data and delivering said data to the IT and marketing teams is a different beast.

"Over the last 18 months, brands have had to react to unforeseen global changes. Customer and employee needs and expectations changed rapidly, and priorities were redefined. In the face of a public health crisis that pulled us in different directions, empathy and human connection became the key ingredient for brand survival. Brands that changed strategy quickly and put the human experience before commercial gains thrived the most," said Sunil Karkera, Global Managing Director, Designit.

According to the report 84% of execs find applying data and marketing technology a 'significant challenge' in their field and that most (70%) believe there is a gap between their current data capabilities and their vision of how data could and should be used.

Additional findings from the report include:

• 12% say they 'sacrificed data investment' during the pandemic

• 81% say employee engagement is key to their strategy

• 70% say they'll focus on purpose-led initiatives to remain at the top of their field

• 82% want to create 'new types of content' and/or to create new experiences to move ahead

"This research ... revealed that disrupter personas are poised for success in an era of uncertainty and increased expectations. Guided by brand purpose, the disrupter displays an unwavering commitment to customer experience (CX), and driving actionable intelligence from data insights that allows for continued success," said Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner - Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services, Wipro Limited. Designit and Wipro collaborated on the report.

More data from Designit's report can be accessed here.

