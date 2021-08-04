Top tips to identify and target Generation N

by Kristina Knight

First, focus on relationship.

"In the digital age, relationship building is everything. For higher touch brand/customer interactions (like accounting services, real estate, legal services, etc.) where in-person interactions are generally heavily relied upon, marketers should be focused on mirroring and building on those relationships digitally," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer, Moxtra. "Today, digital solutions can create an even more personalized experience for customers by offering convenient access from anywhere at any time. Leveraging a digital platform acts as a tool to build more intimate and engaging relationships with customers, by allowing digital access whether it's from home or on-the-go."

Second, build up digital communication options.

"Generation N is a new generation of business users who prioritize digital interactions with companies, and now expect the convenience of a digital interaction. Generation N largely represents the world we live in today, and the expectations that society has of businesses. Because of this, marketers need to communicate that their company is a digital-first company to represent Gen N in their campaigns. While digital tools used to be a "nice to have," with the arrival of Generation N, digital tools are a necessity," said Iyar.

Third, think multi-channel.

"With so many companies implementing digital tools, customers have higher expectations and will turn to other businesses if they're not satisfied. Building solid relationships will ultimately set you apart from the competition, resulting in more conversions and happy, loyal customers," said Iyar. "For high-touch businesses, marketers can show their commitment to their customers by proactively investing in digital solutions that accommodate this new generation of business customers and, in turn, will increase engagement across new channels. Investment in digital tools to improve the customer experience will ultimately determine whether or not a customer chooses one brand over another."

