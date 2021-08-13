Social commerce skyrocketing, here's how to capitalize

by Kristina Knight

Along with that increased time comes an increased ability to be influenced to try new products by social media posts. Nearly three-quarters of shoppers say social media is a bigger influencer of their purchases now than before the pandemic began. According to Bazaarvoice's 2020 Shopper Experience Index 1 in 5 shoppers say social shopping is important to their discovery of new products.

"This increase in social shopping can be attributed both to consumers having more time on their hands to scroll during the pandemic, and companies working hard to prioritize and optimize shopping on the platforms. Brands and retailers who prioritize the ease of shopping for their social followers are sure to see increased ROI. Nowadays, social media is for shopping just as much as it is for socializing," said Keith Nealon, CEO, Bazaarvoice.com.

According to some reports social shopping on Instagram's platform has increased by as much as 200% since the beginning of the pandemic, and Nealon believes consumers' reliance on social media to find new products and to find the best deals will only continue, even after stores have returned to pre-lockdown conditions.

"Social media's impact on retail will only continue to increase going into 2022 as brands and retailers either continue to, or begin to prioritize the shopping channel," said Nealon. "Consumers will also continue to only feel more comfortable shopping on these platforms as social commerce becomes more normalized, streamlined, and popular. Because nowadays, social media is for shopping just as much as it is for socializing."

