Report: Money to be made from meal kits

by Kristina Knight

That is a key takeaway from new Piplsay research. Their data shows that nearly half (48%) of American consumers have tried a meal kit service over the past year and that of those about 45% plan to continue using the kit services.

Of those using kit services nearly half have tried both 'heat and eat' and 'cook from scratch' services with nearly half saying these services cut down on the need to eat out and/or allow them to have restaurant type experiences at home. Other reasons consumers have jumped on the meal service subscription trend:

• 29% say meal kits make healthy eating simpler

• 24% say meal kits simplify meal time preps

• 21% say meal kits allow them to try new recipes



Meanwhile, data from The Harris Poll finds that consumers are fairly evenly split on the attraction of meal kit delivery with 37% citing time savings, 36% citing trying new things, and 34% citing healthier recipe options as reasons they have subscribed.

"While the list of benefits is lengthy, there are also areas for improvement. A majority of active purchasers are looking to feed their sweet tooth as well, with 86% saying they would add dessert to their meal kit if the option was available. Among those who have purchased previously but are no longer doing so today, nearly half say that a low cost would influence them to purchase. Over one-third would also be influenced to purchase meal kits if they were available in their local grocery store," writes Allyssa Birth, Senior Research Analyst with The Harris Poll.

Tags: ecommerce, ecommerce subscription trends, Harris Poll, meal kit trends, meal kits ecommerce, Piplsay, subscription ecommerce