Report: Discounts boosting loyalty for some brands

by Kristina Knight

Building customer loyalty has been a struggle for merchants and retailers for decades, and while offering constant discounts and sales is not a long-term growth strategy, there may be something to stay about the power of discounts to today's savvy consumer. According to new data out from CouponFollow about 73% of shoppers say receiving discounts from merchants boosts their loyalty to that brand. Whats more, about two-thirds (66%) say the use of promo codes is how they find new brands and they're more likely to visit a physical store if they have a coupon to use.

Of biggest interest to discount-minded shoppers are dollars or percentage off (44%) offers, but also important to shoppers' buying habits are free shipping (30%).

This renewed interest in coupons and discounts is likely linked to the pandemic, which many consumers wanting their dollars to stretch further because of economic stressors. Most (66%) of those surveyed said they are more price-conscious now that before the pandemic began, and that over the past 12 months their price-sensitivity has increased.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• Clothing (59%), Takeout Food (42%), and Beauty/Self-Care (37%) items top Americans' discounts-wanted list

• 96% say they search for promo/discount codes prior to shopping and most spend at least 5 minutes looking for the code before going further

• 73% say receiving coupons from a brand makes them more loyal to that brand

More data from CouponFollow's survey can be accessed here.

