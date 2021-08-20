How to use podcasts as an advertising tool

by Kristina Knight



First, think about podcasts as 'added media' and draw from other types of content already being produced.

"Instead of struggling to produce one quality blog post, marketers can thoroughly wring out the high-quality, underutilized content they already have from their podcast across all campaigns and channels. As a bonus, amplified marketing serves people over search engines. It is centered around the content your audience wants to hear from the experts they want to hear it from," said Lindsay Tiepkema, CEO & Co-Founder, Casted.

Second, think about the types of content that amplifies what has already been created.

"Amplified marketing strategies are beneficial for an entire organization, but for content marketers the benefits of branching into podcasting can be especially lucrative. These professionals are expected to produce vast and ever-growing amounts of expert-level content on a regular basis. In fact, 100% of content marketers agree that content overload is a top challenge of their role," Said Tiepkema.

Next, double-down on audience data.

"When evaluating any kind of advertising opportunity, your first question should always be about the audience. The ultimate goal is to find opportunities to collaborate with partners that share your audience and will, therefore, help you reach more of the people you want to connect with," said Tiepkema. "While not all podcasts will be able to provide the depth and breadth of demographic information you may be accustomed to from other advertising opportunities, it's easy to take a look at the content they're producing and ask yourself if it would resonate with your target audience. If so, it's worth a shot. Give it a shot, take some time with it, and see if it gets you the exposure you're seeking."

Finally, consider not just advertising but creating podcast content.

"I'm really an advocate for brands producing their own content and creating rich audio and video content that resonates with their audiences. That's really the best way to reach, connect with, and build real relationships with any audience," said Tiepkema. "Owning your content is paramount for marketers, and podcasts are no exception. What is unique about podcasts is that most of your content is developed through your own conversations, thoughts, and ideas as a business and the business leaders within. Amplified marketing has benefits for the entire business, including sales, customer success, enablement, c-suite, and business development:

• Sales: Humanize your sales outreach by giving your prospects what they want to hear, pulled from audio, video, and transcribed content: customer testimonials, stories from experts, and thought-provoking clips.

• Customer Success: Transform conversations with customers into insights for actual use cases. It's a win-win: your customers get featured while you get useful, impactful content.

• Enablement: Record internal meetings and brainstorms and pull what's most relevant to your organization, which can be shared across the company.

• C-Suite: Collect insights from the diverse expertise and experience housed within the c-suite, generating thought leadership and masterful solutions to push the brand and their presence forward.

• Business Development: Focus on the content your audience wants to hear while adding value instead of constantly pushing out content for content's sake results in more engagement and conversions," said Tiepkema.

Tags: advertising, Casted. content marketing, content trends, podcast advertising, podcast content, podcast marketing, podcast trends