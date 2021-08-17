Despite pandemic concerns, consumers have taste for travel

by Kristina Knight

After a year-plus of lockdowns, people are tired of being cooped up and are ready to go. As the summer months draw to a close in North America, some travel may lighten, but heading into the holiday and winter months, we can expect travel to heat up once more. According to AdColony research most (60%) of people are concerned about safety, specifically COVID-19 risks, while traveling, but still nearly half (40%) say they'll travel to places that do not have either negative COVID test results or vaccine requirements.

"I would expect the trend in mobile for travel to remain the new normal into the future. Travel companies have poured countless dollars and hours into making mobile experiences user-friendly, and users have made it clear that phones are their preferred personal screen. In addition to our research, App Annie recently revealed that the daily time spent in apps has increased by 20% among U.S. consumers from Q2 2019 to Q2 2021. As home desktop screens became almost work exclusive, the intimate, personal nature of mobile phones became even more pronounced," said Jonathan Harrop, Vice President - Global Marketing & Communications, AdColony.

Of those who do plan to carry proof of their vaccination status, about one-third plan to use mobile devices as their proof; only about 16% say they would opt for a 'vaccine passport'. Nearly half (47%) say they would be willing to carry their actual vaccine card on trips.

More data from AdColony's Travel Survey 2021 can be accessed here.

Tags: AdColony, ecommerce, mobile marketing, travel advertising, travel marketing, travel trends