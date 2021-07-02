Search BizReport
BizReport : Search Marketing : July 02, 2021
Top tips to land in "Google's 6 pack"
Landing in the top 3-6 results of Google's search function is key for many businesses as consumers have shown a proclivity for clicking on those first returns rather that scrolling further. But, landing in the top 6 is much harder than many realize. We asked an expert how brands can improve their organic search rankings.
"If you've ever Googled "pizza near me" you will see that at the top of the Google search, 3-6 local options pop up dependent on where you are, being seen right away by lots of consumers," said Steven Clayton, CEO & Founder, NetBlaze. "For businesses looking to be featured organically in those top 3-6 results, it's all in the company's website and search engine optimization (SEO). With a consistent SEO strategy plan and up to date website, your business can consistently be featured in local search results, providing more exposure and potential new customers."
According to Clayton, the first step is to ensure all relevant information - phone number, address, website, etc - are all up to date and accurate.
"Contact info, prices, hours of operation and the business address should be clear on the website to all customers that visit. Having these pieces of information consistently updated is imperative for showing up in the Google six pack as it tells Google that your website is active, and information is current and correct," said Clayton.
Next, claim the business's "Google My Business Page" and keep that information up to date as well. This will ensure that all business information - from the actual business website to those online listing pages - is accurate. It also ensures that the business can control and manage how their business information appears across Google sites which can help with search optimization. While claiming that information, make sure all website title tags are updated within the website's backend. That means all HTML titles, website titles, etc., which will help to improve relevancy within customer searches.
Finally, make sure fresh content is added consistently.
"By creating organic content in a steady cadence, you are giving a reason for customers to keep coming back to your website. Content added to the website could be a blog sharing valuable information, industry insights or educational pieces for your customers to learn from. By implementing these tactics, Google will recognize your website as relevant and up to date, which ultimately helps with landing in the Google six pack," said Clayton.
Tags: google search tips, NetBlaze, organic google tips, organic search marketing tips, organic search tips, search marketing, search marketing tips
