Study finds many unaware of cyber risks

by Kristina Knight

From ransomware attacks on meat producer JBL to the attempted hacking of a Florida Water Facility, cyberattacks are continuing to rise - and at an alarming rate. According to data out from Armis there are about 7 attempted cyberattacks on US interests - from government entities to businesses - every hour. Unfortunately, many American's are unaware of not only the risks of an attack but the long-term effects if such hacks were successful.

Researchers with Armis found that about 21% of people they polled about major cyberattacks hadn't heard about the attempted hack of the Colonial Pipeline and that nearly half (45%) didn't know about the attempted hacking of Florida's water supply. What's more, those that did know didn't necessarily believe these attacks could have long-term effects - like increasing costs associated with fuel, food, and water.

"The attacks on our critical infrastructure are clear evidence of the need for cybersecurity and assurance to all our utility providers and players," said Curtis Simpson, CISO at Armis. "It is also an unfortunate example of the huge vulnerability of an aging infrastructure that has been connected, directly or indirectly, to the internet. Organizations must be able to know what they have, track behavior, identify threats, and immediately take action to protect the safety and security of their operations. This data shows that there is less consumer attention on these attacks as we might expect, and so that responsibility falls to businesses to shore up their defenses."

Other interesting findings from the Armis report include:

• 63% of healthcare delivery organizations report security 'incidents' related to unmanaged IoT devices since 2020 but 60% of healthcare workers don't believe their personal devices are a security risk to their employer

• 71% of workers say they'll bring work-from-home devices to work post-Covid

• 54% say personal devices 'don't pose a security risk' to their employer/organization

More data from Armis' State of Enterprise IoT Security report can be found here.

Tags: Armis, SMB trends, cybersecurity tips, cybersecurity trends, online security, phishing trends, security trends