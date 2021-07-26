Reports ID trends to watch in cybersecurity

by Kristina Knight

First, from Barracuda Networks, fraudsters are taking time off for the weekend. In their latest attack analysis, researchers found that fraudster-bots were more likely to follow typical workday patterns in their attacks - meaning that most attacks are happening during work-week hours, giving fraudsters the weekend off from their hunting. Researchers believe they are targeting workdays because it is easier to hide on more heavily-trafficked days.

Their data also shows that Command Injection attacks continue to lead the way for fraudsters, especially those targeting Windows devices. SQL Injection attacks were second behind CI attacks.

Researchers also found significant growth in attacks that target non-updated patches within software - a reminder for both businesses and consumers to stay up to date with those software patches that are released by companies to protect against security weaknesses.

Meanwhile, new data out from Ivanti indicates that part of the problem, at least for businesses, is a shortage of IT talent. According to their latest survey more than half of businesses say they are suffering from a lack of talent in the IT department. This lack of talent could be a reason so many attacks have been successful over the past year.

"Anyone, regardless of experience or cybersecurity savvy, is susceptible to a phishing attack. After all, the survey found that nearly half of IT professionals have been duped," said Chris Goettl, senior director of product management at Ivanti. "To effectively combat phishing attacks, organizations need to implement a zero trust security strategy that incorporates unified endpoint management with on-device threat detection and anti-phishing capabilities. Organizations should also consider getting rid of passwords by leveraging mobile device authentication with biometric-based access to eliminate the primary point of compromise in phishing attacks."

Further, 80% of businesses surveyed reported an increase in phishing attacks over the past 12 months, and 73% report attacks that target the IT department. Of those attacks targeting IT, 47% say they were successful, an indicator that businesses across the web must do more to educate staff about security protocols and how to spot fraudulent/phishing emails.

