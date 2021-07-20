Reports ID changes to shopper behavior on- and offline

by Kristina Knight

First, new data out from Integral Ad Science finds that more than half of shoppers (59%) easily switched to online shopping during the pandemic, but that as restrictions lift about 75% say they'll continue to shop local and shop small post-pandemic, and that about half will split their shopping time between online and offline merchants.

Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS said, "The pandemic transformed many shopping and social habits to their core. Consumers will maintain some new behaviors adopted during quarantine, while returning to other pre-pandemic activities, especially around physical shopping. Digital marketers should take these major shifts into consideration when designing their future campaigns in order to make every impression count."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 89% say their spending will stay the same or increase post-pandemic

• 57% prefer seeing ads on sites they deem as safe or reputable

• 83% say they'll continue online shopping and online restaurant ordering/delivery post-pandemic

More data from the IAS report can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, new data out from Avionos finds that about half of shoppers say they'll spend more this summer than they did last year. Some of that increase is likely due to the fact that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted around the world, more people are traveling, and trying to return to their pre-pandemic 'normal'.

According to their report about two-thirds (63%) of shoppers say they're 'still overwhelmed' by the amount of communications brands are sending out. To that end, consumers say they're looking for fair pricing, correct and accurate deliveries/orders, and that businesses continue to follow COVID-19 protocols to fulfill orders.

"While both small, local businesses and large retailers are winning in different aspects of the customer experience, our report shows both must focus on aspects of reliability and trust or risk harming the loyalty they've built with customers during the pandemic," said Dan Neiweem, co-founder and principal at Avionos. "That would be a great mistake when entering into a period where nearly 40% of consumers are ready to buy experiences like vacations and other big-ticket purchases. Retailers should capitalize on the shift in sentiment by innovating on opportunities to make shopping as reliable and frictionless as possible."

