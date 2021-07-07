Reports: Facebook ads, mobile on the up

by Kristina Knight

Their data further shows that Facebook advertisers are nearly identical to those advertising on television networks NBC and Fox, from Q1 through Q3 2020 Facebook lagged behind the television networks slightly. And, now that they're making inroads with television, it looks as if Facebook is next targeting audio - include podcasting hubs like Apple.

"Looking to compete with Apple podcasting and Clubhouse, Facebook is developing a suite of new audio products," said Todd Krizelman, CEO and CoFounder of MediaRadar. "Our analysis found that in Q1 of 2021, the top 10 spending advertisers on podcasts which overlapped on Facebook accounted for 15% of all podcasting ad spend. And, correlating spend on Facebook accounted for less than 1% of Q1 spend."

Meanwhile, data out from App Annie indicates that users' mobile usage isn't slowing down, even with more people returning full-time to offices. Throughout the pandemic consumers' time spent on mobile has increased; for the fifth straight quarter App Annie's researchers have found mobile games surpassing the billion mark for monthly downloads with game spending remaining steady at about $1.7 billion (weekly), a 35% increase over 2019 numbers.

Other interesting findings from App Annie's Q2 Worldwide Market Index Report include:

• 30% of users' time is spent in business apps like Zoom and Google Meet

• 132% increase in time spend in travel/navigation apps (US market)

• 24% increase (YoY) in food/beverage apps (monthly); food/beverage app usage is up 119% vs 2019

More App Annie data can be accessed here.

