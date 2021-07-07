Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : July 07, 2021
Reports: Facebook ads, mobile on the up
Facebook ads continue to gain traction for marketers in the digital space as they try to key in on consumers' continued attraction to the social network. That is a key takeaway from new MediaRadar data which shows that nearly half (48%) of advertisers on Facebook are only advertising within the social network during the first quarter of 2021.
Their data further shows that Facebook advertisers are nearly identical to those advertising on television networks NBC and Fox, from Q1 through Q3 2020 Facebook lagged behind the television networks slightly. And, now that they're making inroads with television, it looks as if Facebook is next targeting audio - include podcasting hubs like Apple.
"Looking to compete with Apple podcasting and Clubhouse, Facebook is developing a suite of new audio products," said Todd Krizelman, CEO and CoFounder of MediaRadar. "Our analysis found that in Q1 of 2021, the top 10 spending advertisers on podcasts which overlapped on Facebook accounted for 15% of all podcasting ad spend. And, correlating spend on Facebook accounted for less than 1% of Q1 spend."
Meanwhile, data out from App Annie indicates that users' mobile usage isn't slowing down, even with more people returning full-time to offices. Throughout the pandemic consumers' time spent on mobile has increased; for the fifth straight quarter App Annie's researchers have found mobile games surpassing the billion mark for monthly downloads with game spending remaining steady at about $1.7 billion (weekly), a 35% increase over 2019 numbers.
Other interesting findings from App Annie's Q2 Worldwide Market Index Report include:
• 30% of users' time is spent in business apps like Zoom and Google Meet
• 132% increase in time spend in travel/navigation apps (US market)
• 24% increase (YoY) in food/beverage apps (monthly); food/beverage app usage is up 119% vs 2019
More App Annie data can be accessed here.
