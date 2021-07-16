Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : July 16, 2021
Report: Mobile video fraud skyrockets
Fraudsters continue to make it difficult for those in the digital space. That is a key takeaway from new DoubleVerify data. Researchers with their Global Insights Report found that while overall fraud rates were down, mobile app video fraud and CTV fraud have seen significant increases.
Those increases put marketers in those areas at risk. First, the numbers.
Researchers found a near-50% increase in mobile app video fraud for 2020. What's more CTV fraud evolved from being primarily bot-based (78%) to being more data-centric. So far in 2021, bot-based CTV fraud is down to about 44%, with data center traffic fraud increasing to account for about one-third (36%) of traffic.
However, not all of the news is bad news. Researchers say that brands' 'suitability violations' are down by about 4% YoY; they attribute the decline to an uptake on pre-bid avoidance tool usage.
"As clearly evidenced by our annual Global Insights Report, the expanded implementation of pre-bid verification filters is having a positive impact on post-bid metrics - bolstering quality throughout the media transaction, eliminating wasted investment, and reducing reliance on post-bid controls such as blocking, " said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. "Brands want evidence of campaign quality and performance to maximize the effectiveness of online advertising. This report reflects the key challenges affecting the ad ecosystem globally - benchmarking the industry at large, while offering in-depth data and analytics to help brands optimize digital strategies."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• Video ad impression volume increased 56% YoY
• Mobile web video impressions increased 104% YoY
• 29% of North American video ads are now delivered via CTV devices
More data from DoubleVerify's 2021 Global Insights Report can be found here.
