How to Adjust Remote Work in a Company

by BizReport

Since late 2019, the world has been suffering from a coronavirus pandemic that forced significant changes in all fields of human life. A particularly notable impact of a dangerous COVID-19 virus can be marked on businesses and ways for people to do their job and make a living. No matter if they write ecology essay examples for students or create large-scale architectural projects in AutoCAD or 3ds Max, they all had to go remote and lock their home doors to isolate themselves and their families from the pandemic outbreak.

As a result, the number of companies offering remote job positions grew significantly within recent months and years. Companies switching to remote workspaces gain multiple profits and save a lot of resources.

Mostly, if your staff members do not need anything but a functioning computer and stable internet connection to come up with accounting essay examples or do any other job, your company will most probably win by moving them to home offices.

How to do that effectively and smoothly? How can top managers coordinate team activities and control staff effectiveness? The article will answer these and other important questions touching on the remote job organization and adjustment.

Remote Work: What and How?

When planning to adjust your company's remote functioning, you should pay attention to some critical moments. Here they are:

• Accessibility. Does your office team need to stay online during fixed working hours? If they can build their own schedules, things are different.

• Tools. What are the instruments your team uses to implement communication and organize teamwork?

• Data management. Which tools does your team use to organize safe data and document exchange inside the corporate network?

• Performance. How should your team members track work progress and evaluate results?

Teamwork and communication can start failing if leaders stop tracking them thoroughly. So, take care of your processes, and try to come up with methods that allow your top managers to control remote workers and coordinate their work.

It is critical to have all the necessary instruments at hand before you let your company go remote. Otherwise, it will be much more challenging to synchronize processes, support employees, and keep the previous progress tempos.

Communication

When working remotely, it is critical for all teams to have a tool to communicate with each other without limits. Emails won't suit a lot of situations. So, there are instruments with a much quicker reaction time. Here they are:

• Skype. An old-school voice, video, and text communication app that supports up to 50 people per call. Skype is perfect if there is the need to share screens with teammates during the meetings.

• Hangouts - a lighter alternative that supports up to 10 clients in a call simultaneously. The screen sharing option is available here, too.

• Google meet - probably, the best option in 2021 if you have access to its paid corporate version.

• Messengers: Viber, Telegram WhatsApp, Slack, etc. They are excellent if your team feels okay with text communication. Though, all the modern messengers support video calls, special channels, and group chats. Pick the app that feels the most comfortable for you and your staff.

Project Management

Management is key for teams working remotely. The best option here is to adjust the cloud instrument to manage projects and track their real-time progress online and enable every employer to access the required data and files whenever they need. Additionally, many cloud services allow to organize projects and responsibilities between departments and to set up notifications and critical alerts.

Among the most popular project management tools there are Trello, Slack, and Basecamp. Cloud file exchange instruments usually include DropBox and popular services by Google or Microsoft.

Productivity

How will team leaders know if their remote colleagues work? Mostly, modern remote-based teams evaluate their employers with the number and quality of tasks they complete. Additionally, a staff member surely needs to keep deadlines. Productivity and time management become focus points, not working hours spent to finish a task or project.

If you notice a performance decrease, there are multiple time-tracking solutions like Timesheets or Toggl you can use to monitor projects or track the real speed of your task completion.

Safety

Remote work means many team members will connect to public Wi-Fi spots in cafes, coworking centers, libraries, and other places to do their job online. That is why your corporate data safety policy should be available BEFORE you switch to remote offices.

Remote teams should create safe passwords using instruments like LastPass and refresh them regularly. Critical confidential data has a place only inside the protected and encrypted cloud storage platform. And, finally, to establish a safe corporate connection, your remote employees should have the opportunity to connect to corporately built virtual private networks or use ready-made paid VPN service apps.

