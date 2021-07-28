How Prime Day 2021 should inform holiday decision making

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How important is early notice of sales -- not necessarily what items will be on sale but when the sale will begin?

Barry Parr, Research & Insights Senior Manager, DISQO: We found that although Target and Walmart began their sales a day early, on Sunday 6/20, most shoppers waited until Monday before shopping. Target and Walmart got small bumps (~4%) in traffic on Sunday, but didn't get their biggest lift until Monday: 13% for Target and 24% for Walmart. Sunday traffic for Amazon was down by 3% from the week prior. Amazon's Monday traffic was up by 26%. So, early notice definitely caused shoppers to wait for the sales. And even Target and Walmart shoppers waited until they could see what Amazon was offering before they made their move.

Kristina: Are sneak peeks a driver of engagement for these types of events?

Barry: We don't have any data on sneak peeks, but we did note that low income shoppers (under $30,0000 household income) were a lot less likely to to increase their visits on Prime Day. Their traffic was down 6% on Sunday -- the greatest drop of any income group -- but their Monday traffic was flat from the prior week and on day two, their traffic was up by only 2%.

Kristina: What surprised you most from Prime Day this year?

Barry: Target and Walmart's sales during Prime Day kept their traffic from being too low for the week, but this was not a major lift for either retailer. Target got almost no net increase in shoppers (1% net for the week) for the week. Whatever lift they got was offset by losses in traffic later in the week when the sales ended. Walmart received a modest lift (5.4%), and Amazon's traffic was up 9.1% on a much larger base.

