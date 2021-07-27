Expert: How addressable programmatic can shape ecommerce success

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: 2020's back-to-school season was quite the anomaly for US shoppers. What are you expecting for '21 as more school districts see a full return to in-person learning?

Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing, Simpli.fi: This back-to-school shopping season, we will see an increase in sales for retailers. With many kids going back to in-person learning for the first time in over a year, they will need more school supplies, apparel, electronics, and more. This is a perfect opportunity for advertisers to capitalize on the increase in back-to-school needs this coming year.

Kristina: What can merchants do now to prep for the rush coming in the second half of 2021?

Ryan: Marketers need to start getting the word out about what products and deals they're going to offer for the back-to-school shopping season. By building awareness now, your products will be top of mind for parents as they're getting ready to start purchasing items needed for the upcoming school season.

Kristina: How might addressable programmatic be a good fit for merchants with physical stores?

Ryan: Addressable programmatic is an ideal fit for marketers with brick-and-mortar locations. Not only can marketers target households that are near the physical store location, eliminating wasted impressions on areas that may be further than shoppers will travel, but their ads can also be shown on multiple devices within the home such as mobile devices, laptops, CTV, and more in turn, reinforcing their message. In addition, marketers utilizing addressable programmatic can even track lift and in-store visits from households which have been served those ads, further proving out ROI.

Kristina: What about CTV - do you expect these ads to have an impact on shoppers buying decisions?

Ryan: TV advertising has always been a very impactful medium for marketers. Now, with CTV advertising, marketers are able to take that powerful medium and precisely target the ads to the right customers at the right time with the right message, which will be hugely impactful during this competitive time for retailers. Not to mention, with CTV advertising, marketers have access to advanced attribution capabilities and metrics. As mentioned above, advertisers can attribute real-time foot traffic and lift reporting, as well as attribute online browser-based conversions for any size campaign when driving e-Commerce businesses, including website visits, form-fills, adding a product to a shopping cart, purchasing a product, and more.

Kristina: What are your top 3 tips for a strong addressable programmatic ad strategy?

Ryan: A strong addressable programmatic advertising strategy should consist of advertisers defining their target audience based on targeting parameters such as specific geographies or demographics. In addition to defining your target audience, marketers should utilize impactful creative when reaching their ideal audience to ensure the message resonates with the consumer. Lastly, marketers should keep in mind that they're able to track online and offline conversions with addressable programmatic, to help them understand how their advertising is impacting the bottom line. By keeping all of these tips in mind, marketers can ensure a higher ROI and less wasted impressions with their addressable programmatic campaign.

Tags: addressable programmatic advertising, advertising, advertising tips, programmatic ad tips, programmatic advertising tips, Simpli.fi