Reports underline importance of social

by Kristina Knight



First, according to new data out from Optimizely, while about half of Gen Zers are finding new products and brands via the various social networks, specifically Tik Tok and Instagram, they aren't buying there. Instead, these shoppers are going to third party sites including Amazon to make final purchases.

"Across every generation, today's consumers are hungry for perfection when it comes to their digital experiences," said Kirsten Allegri Williams, CMO of Optimizely. "It's important that brands recognize this and optimize their platforms to best entice new and existing customers. They need to know who they are selling to and we are here to help them crack the code on their buyers' digital journeys ahead of one of the largest spending economies of the century."

Other interesting findings from the Optimizely report include:

• 37% of Gen Zers say personalization is most important to their buying decisions

• 42% of Gen Zers say 'they are concerned' about the amount of personal data brands have

• All demographics expect seamless and fast digital shopping experiences

Meanwhile, data out from Jeeng finds that, according to demographics, more than half of Millennials (60%) say they prefer personalized ads; and about two-thirds (66%) of Millennials and Gen Z say they're 'more likely to subscribe' to emails because of personalization options.

One issue that the different demographics have, however, is credibility. While Gen Xers and Millennials are most likely to say they trust in the credibility of publishing sites (94% and 93% respectively), fewer than one-quarter of Millennials and Gen Z say they trust the credibility of social networks. This is an indicator that publishers need to build a better publishing format - and perhaps build their publisher sites outside of the social space.

Finally, data out from ENGINE Insights finds that about half of shoppers feel less in control of their shopper experiences now than before the pandemic began, a sign that merchants and brands need to better communicate with their shoppers, and perhaps take a hard look at their experience.

Researchers found that about one-third (36%) of shoppers say they worry about going back into physical stores, and that most (76%) go to physical stores because they 'know what to expect'.

Tags: ENGINE Insights, Jeeng, Optimizely, S:Commerce trends, social commerce, social marketing, social marketing tips