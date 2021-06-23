Report: Control of data important but misunderstood

by Kristina Knight

According to Adswerve's Consumer Data Privacy report just over half (61%) of Americans cannot describe their data privacy rights; in fact about 20% said they 'could explain' the American Data Privacy Act. The only problem with that is there is no such thing as the American Data Privacy Act.

"There are even more gaps between beliefs and actions on privacy, but there are also some interesting insights into who consumers seek privacy from. More than half of respondents (63%) said they would be comfortable sharing data with a spouse, and 42% said the same for their parents. Surprisingly, while 47% would be comfortable sharing browsing history with law enforcement, only 29% of respondents said the same for their employer," write the report authors.

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 39% say they are 'uncomfortable' sharing browsing history with brands

• 69% say personal data control is 'extremely important'

• 32% say 'no amount of money' could buy all of their data

This report is even more important when considering the fight over data between the big tech hubs. Google recently announced their solution to the end of third-party cookies. Google FLoC uses machine learning to anonymously study how consumers browse the web; these anonymous data points are then grouped in 'cohorts'; the cohorts are then used to serve relevant ads to consumers. But, Amazon, which is quickly becoming a product search leader, has said they won't use FLoC, and without Amazon, Google's offering won't be as robust.

"Without that data, Google's FLoC will be limited in effectiveness for purchase intent targeting," said Patrick O'Leary, CEO & Founder, Boostr. "We're entering a new era of privacy fragmentation and walled gardens as Google, Amazon, and Apple make their intentions clear to own the consumer's attention and monetize with advertising. Make no mistake that the walled gardens are pursuing their own agendas on the back of privacy changes. The consumer likely won't notice but the ad-tech landscape will look very different and publishers will be challenged to make sense of the fragmentation."

Tags: AdSwerve, Amazon, Boostr, consumer data privacy, consumer data trends, data tips, data trends, FloC, google