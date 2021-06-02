Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : June 02, 2021
Father's Day spending to top $20b
Dad's are on the radar in the lead-up to Father's Day. According to new data out from the National Retail Federation (NRF) spending for the upcoming holiday should surpass the $20 billion mark, however Mom's still lead in overall spending.
The NRF predicted Mother's Day spending would top the $28 billion mark this year.
Still, the spending increase for fathers is up by about $3 billion over 2020 spending levels; comparatively, Mother's Day spending increased only about $1 billion. Most of the US population says they'll celebrate Dad this year (75%), about half of that number will buy a gift for Dad, and one-quarter will be buying for their husbands. In all, families are expected to spend about $174 for Father's Day this year.
"Americans are looking forward to celebrating their fathers, husbands and sons this Father's Day," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. "With our nation now making significant strides toward recovery and reopening, retailers are prepared to help customers safely find items they want and need to make this year's holiday celebration extra meaningful."
As to what Dad can expect from the kids (or wife) this year, there could be an outing to a ballgame or a special brunch, many will shop for gifts online (40%), and just over half (59%) will send Dad a card.
More data from the NRF can be accessed here.
