Experts: Prime Day is coming, here's what to expect

by Kristina Knight

First, look for mobile to explode

According to data out from App Annie, mobile usage is expected to spike by about 25% during Prime Day. This is because they expect many shoppers to be logging in to Amazon and the various deals via mobile devices. Overall, App Annie's experts believe we'll see shoppers spend about 1 billion hours on mobile devices during the week of Prime Day as they look for the best deals and newest products.

"We are seeing elevated levels of mobile shopping heading into this year's Prime Day as pandemic-habits hold strong and predict that Amazon's Prime Day will outperform its pre-pandemic numbers. Globally, outside of China, time spent in shopping apps during the 4 weeks ending May 22 was up 30% compared to the same period last year. We expect the week of Prime Day 2021 to draw in 1 billion hours on Android phones worldwide, outside of China, up 25% year over year from the week of Prime Day 2020, building on existing "couch commerce" behavior and flash sales," said Lexi Sydow, Head of Marketing Insights, App Annie.

Second, look for "Amazon Alternates" to also see big sales

While Amazon will keep the bulk of Prime Day sales, other retailers have jumped on the promotion in year's past and that trend is expected to continue. For example, App Annie's researchers have noted that downloads of the SHEIN app surged during 2020's Prime Day to become the #4 download in the US app store during the time period. They also saw big brands like Nike and Target advertise big sales during the same time period of Prime Day to big success. Nike saw 75% growth during the sales period in 2020 while retailer Target saw a 20% growth rate.

Third, reviews will be key

As to what will help shoppers make those final decisions? It's all in the review. According to new data out from Bazaarvoice finds 91% of shoppers trust the reviews they find on Amazon, and about 94% say they'll be shopping for themselves. More than half of shoppers say they don't have a fixed budget for this year's Prime Day, but 64% say price - and discounts - will weigh in their decision making as they try to make their dollars go farther.

