5 Creative Ways to use Social Media for your Business

by BizReport

Social media has long been a powerful marketing tool. It is perfect for brand reputation and image building, gives customers a voice, and some social media platforms also give consumers the chance to leave a review - like Facebook for example. Just a simple search on the Web and you will find a flurry of firms that praise the powers of social media and how it plays an important role in online lead generation for their website and brand and so it is certainly worth testing it out to see what it can do for your business.

Let's take a look at 5 creative ways you can use social media for your business!

1. Use Specific Landing Pages for Certain Posts



Once your social media channels are up and running, this is a good time to direct people to specific services or goods. You will need to bear in mind that each social media post is individual, which is the beauty of social media. It means you can create a landing page for a specific promotion, service, or product and then create a post that leads people to that landing page. This is a tactic used in many other marketing methods too, such as email marketing and paid ads!

For example, an insurance company may offer house coverage, unemployment coverage, and medical coverage. Each insurance service will have an individual landing page, and your business can create posts advertising each one with a link to the landing page.

Another good example is an eComm store selling multiple products. The store may have a promotion on certain products, and as such, they can create a landing page specifically for all products that fall under the promo deal. The next step is to build promotion awareness, and a simple post on social media with links back to the promo landing page is likely to drive plenty of traffic to that landing page.

In fact, the scenarios we just mentioned are one of the most commonly used tactics to bring traffic from social media to a landing page. If you are unsure how to create a landing page, then try a free landing page builder! Most come with templates that allow you to simply drag and drop images, text boxes, and other elements directly onto your site.

2. Find Industry Relevant Content Worth Sharing



Don't just take our word for it, everyone's doing it! The more awareness you can get out there, the better. Social media is seemingly taking over the planet, meaning that if a product is being circulated around, then the marketplace is essentially every country, every city, every town. If there is enough interest, then a trend will start to form and that can be lucrative - especially if you got into the market early! Hash-tagging and content sharing give personality to the content because of who it is associated with. This can trigger target markets very easily.

3. Use Plenty of Videos!



Today's generation expects videos - and lots of them! Technology has improved so much that we are easily able to take advantage of this by creating enticing videos to market products or services that really get you recognised. With high-powered lenses that are able to capture even the smallest level of detail, we are now able to demonstrate what our product is all about, regardless of what it is. Videos are important because, as humans, seeing is believing, and so a video provides a way for a business to talk to a customer without actually having any human-to-human contact. Basically, a video can act as your salesperson!

4. Use Influencers on Social Media to Market Your Product



Influencers have been in effect for centuries, but on a smaller scale than what is possible today. An influencer is somebody that other people are influenced by and are therefore more inclined to copy them or do as they ask. The power of an influencer on your product or service can be huge. In today's society, we see social media influencers with millions of followers, followers that watch and listen to that person every day and trust what they are saying.

If you get an influencer involved with your product, then the reach you would gain is much more than using traditional marketing methods. It is easy to reach your target market too, as the influencer you would choose would likely already be being followed by the people who would be interested in your product.

5. Tell your Brand Story Using Social Media



Social media is all about timelines, and time tells a story. This is a powerful weapon in the world of business as it allows you to build a brand image that will ultimately connect emotionally with prospective customers. It is highly likely that a person is only looking at your social media because they are thinking about your product or service, and so, a brand story can be effective as a way for a customer to trust your product or service without ever meeting you.

If you are able to demonstrate your product over a period of time, then this will create customer confidence in your product that sits subconsciously in the mind.

