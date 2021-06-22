1 in 3 shoppers using voice

by Kristina Knight



And, those that are directly buying from voice assistants are using the assistants to set reminders to finish a purchase online. Researchers with CouponFollow further found that nearly 80% of online shoppers are 'somewhat to very likely' to use voice assistants for shopping purposes. Nearly half (44%) use voice assistants to browse products, 34% for product searches, and 30% to create shopping lists.

Meanwhile, data out from Vericast and Valassis underlines the importance of brand trust for shoppers. Their researchers found that since the COVID-19 pandemic consumers' need to trust the brands they buy from increased from 71% in 2019 to 76% in 2021. About half of shoppers say that in addition to trusting the brand, they are also increasingly aware of - and doing business with - brands showing corporate responsibility to issues like climate change and social justice.

"Consumers want to be optimistic, but at the same time, there's reticence," said Sarah O'Grady, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Vericast. "To successfully engage with consumers in their current state of mind, brands should offer them familiarity, authenticity and meaningful savings due to the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Digital will continue to grow in importance, but so will the value of personal connections. Marketers can win with messaging rooted in humanity, via channels that cut through the noise in the moments that matter."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 31% of shoppers say they are price-conscious about purchases

• 72% are increasing their savings plans

• 65% say it is important to support local restaurants

More data from the Valassis Consumer Optimism Outlook Study can be accessed here.

