BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

BizReport : Email Marketing : May 21, 2021


Study: Prime Week to outpace Cyber Week in 2021

There may be a new sheriff in town when it comes to online shopping - and it's not holiday-specific. While Cyber Week has traditionally been a week when most retailers see a huge boost in conversions and revenue, researchers with Bluecore believe Prime Week is now set out outpace Cyber Week in terms of sales.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers note that in 2020, despite merchants and brands sending 65% more emails during Cyber Week than Prime Week, Prime Week still saw conversions increase slightly over Cyber Week. Overall conversion rates for both weeks were about 2.5%. However, during Prime Week brands' personalized email open rates were about 1% higher (27.9% vs. 26.9%) than during Cyber Week.

That, say the experts, is where merchants must focus: personalizing email messaging rather than simply sending more generic emails.

Researchers further found:

• Personalized emails trigger between 2x and 5x more conversions than promotional emails
• Prime Week conversion rates for promotional emails were 0.52%, for personalized emails 2%
• Cyber Week conversion rates for promotional emails were 0.42%, for personalized emails were 2.1%

More data from Bluecore's Retail Email Benchmarks 2021 report can be found here.






Tags: Bluecore, Cyber Week trends, ecommerce, email marketing, email trends, Prime Week ecommerce, Prime Week trends, Retail Email Benchmarks report








Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport



More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

https://www.bizreport.com/2021/05/study-prime-week-to-outpace-cyber-week-in-2021.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.