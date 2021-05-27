Report: Apps up 31% for Q1

by Kristina Knight



Mobile consumers are taking even more things mobile according to new data out from Adjust. While gaming and entertainment apps continue to dominate the mobile space, their data shows tremendous growth for Fintech apps (51% growth YoY), with both installs and sessions seeing significant growth from 2020 to 2021.

Other interesting highlights from the Adjust report include:

• Ecommerce installs increased 11% with sessions up 14% YoY

• Hypercasual gaming, while down from 2020 lockdown numbers, are performing at levels similar to early 2020

• Hypercasual game installs increased 43% (YoY) from 2019 to 2020

• February 2021 saw hypercasual gaming increase 47% over January numbers

• Retention rates remained high across verticals with Fintech and Retail seeing some of the highest retention rates

"Fintech apps posted the best year-on-year growth at 51%. This is likely due in part to the huge adoption rates for trading apps including Robinhood, Acorns, and Gatsby. Fintech sessions also boomed in 2020 -- increasing 85% compared to 2019 -- and are already up 35% in 2021," write the report authors (https://www.adjust.com/blog/).

More data from Adjust can be accessed here.

With games so high on consumers' radar, eMarketer has broken down what mobile gamers look like, and the findings may come as a surprise to some. While nearly equal (45% male, 55% female) according to sex, one-third of mobile gamers are between 18 and 34 years of age, 26% between ages 35 and 54 and 15% are over age 64.

Meanwhile, data out from Morning Consult finds that Gen Zers are more likely to be found playing mobile games than watching live television. Most (92%) say they watch television programming the most through streaming services; only 67% say they watch live television. Comparatively, 79% say they play mobile games each week and 72% report playing online games via laptop/computer or console.

