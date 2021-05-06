How to quickly grow on Instagram in 5 steps

by BizReport

Gone are the days where Instagram was only used to share pictures and videos with close family and friends. Now it has evolved to a place that has a powerful potential to build an audience, engage with that audience and grow your business. Instagram has become so popular because there is a wide audience and it is overflowing with stimulating content that people can consume. Becoming famous on Instagram is not an easy thing and it requires a good strategy and a lot of knowledge. If you are looking to grow your Instagram account, one of the fastest ways is to take advantage of the services that are available online and Growthoid is an Instagram growth agency that can help you a lot, because it manually engages with your most ideal followers and audience. By deciding to buy your followers you will be able to organically boost your account. Here are 5 simple steps that you can follow that will help you grow on Instagram.

Optimize your account



The very first thing that people see when they go to follow you on Instagram is your profile so it is very important that you optimize your account. What this means is simply completing your profile. Here are important things that an optimized account has:

Username: make sure this is search friendly. If you are a business make sure your username is your business name and if you are a brand, use your brand name. Avoid adding numbers and characters to your username.

Profile picture: for a business, use the business logo and if you are a brand, use a good quality headshot.

Bio: this is an opportunity for you to give the audience insight into your business or your brand. It is a good idea to use humour where possible and always include links to your website.

A good way to optimize your account is to follow an Instagram marketing strategy. Always make sure your information is up to date as well.

Find your real audience



The next step is to know your target audience on Instagram. This is important because you want an authentic audience and not a fake one. Part of developing your online strategy is knowing who your target audience is because knowing this will help you determine who to focus your marketing efforts on because the people in your target audience are more likely to support you. Once you find your target audience you need to find out about them as much as you can. For example you need to know what your followers like seeing on their feeds so that you can produce great content for them, you need to know when your audience is online so that you know the best times to post, you also need to know which voice your audience relates to so you can fine tune your captions. These are a few examples.

There are methods you can use to grow your audience such as services.

Create unique content and post consistently



It is important to post consistently and have engaging and different content. A good idea is to follow new Instagram trends and other popular content. Another wise idea is to have a posting schedule so that you can determine when and what times you are going to post. The best times to post on Instagram are lunchtime (11am-1pm) and evenings (7-9pm) during the workweek. It is also advisable that you not post more than 3 times a week.

Use hashtags



Hashtags are words or a series of words followed by the '#' symbol. They are important on Instagram because they make your posts discoverable and expose you to a wider audience. To find hashtags simply search for the hashtag that you are looking for in the search bar on Instagram. Using hashtags are simple. All you need to do is chose a hashtag that is relevant to the post that you are using and then add it to your caption. Avoid hashtags that are saturated because this will result in your post being lost easily.

Collaborate with influencers



Influencers are prominent people that specialize in a certain niche with a large following. By collaborating with influencers, you become exposed to their followers which will result in more followers for you. It is important for you to collaborate with influencers in your niche who share the same values that you do and once you have found the right one, you approach them and pay them for a collaboration.

