Hallmark shuts down it's online ecards website

by BizReport

On April 30, the mogul of online greeting cards, Hallmark, decided to close their online ecards store. This move was announced in March earlier this year. In their public startement, Hallmark claimed that they "will continue to be about building relationships". On their website, it remains possible to buy a physical card, and the veteran of greetings refer to their physical stores. For those of us, who loved being able to send e-cards from the comfort of our home or during a 10-minute break at the office, this is surely a blow. Hallmark's website gave access to hundreds of fun and quirky e-cards at your fingertips. The characters - Maxine, Hoops and Yoyo and Snoopy will be missed.

The move comes as a time when other greeting card companies, such as 123cards.com, have reported an increase in sales of over 200% year-on-year, during the pandemic that effected so many brick and mortar stores.

As the vaccinations are being slowly rolled out in different countries around the world, the need for online greetings remains. With companies such as 123cards.com, providing e-cards in over 30 different categories, the void from Hallmark getting out of the game will not stay for long. On 123cards's website customers can find countless occasions to send a greeting or a thought, whether it's to say "Thank you" or to send birthday ecards.

With Father's Day approaching next month, will you be sending an online greeting to the father figure in your life or will you be queuing up to purchase a card at the local store? One thing is for sure. The year with restrictions and the pandemic has changed the way we shop. This way even those of us who perhaps never considered shopping for an online card previously, saw how easy and functional this experience can be.

Tags: