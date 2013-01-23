RSS updates to include mobile CRM, accounting options

“As cloud systems continue to go mainstream, and vendors as well as customers reap the benefits of economies of scale, we expect prices to continue to fall for commodity systems like accounting and CRM, as well as office and email systems,” said John Paterson, CEO, Really Simply Systems.

Really Simple Systems is the leading cloud CRM system in the UK. The platform’s free edition offers free software and hosting options for two-user systems; the addition of the accounting and mobile CRM options to that free space; Premium Edition clients will also be able to use the options at no charge.

“We are very excited to be offering these new features as part of our free edition. We’d rather get customers using these features and our CRM than ‘nickel and dime’ them for small amounts,” said Paterson. “Cloud Computing offers customers a radical new way to buy sophisticated applications at a low cost. By making the CRM really easy to use, Really Simple Systems can deliver CRM without the expense of a high touch sales and support process, passing this saving to the customer. With the addition of these new features our users are able to get even more from their CRM system. “

Kristina Knight is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing on varied topics. Kristina’s focus for the past 10 years has been the small business, online marketing, and banking sectors, however, she keeps things interesting by writing about her experiences as an adoptive mom, parenting, and education issues. Kristina’s work has appeared with BizReport.com, NBC News, Soaps.com, DisasterNewsNetwork, and many more publications.

