BizReport.com | Free Magazines
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

BizReport : Internet : May 14, 2021


Top 3 tips for sales teams optimization

More and more pressure is landing on sales teams in the midst of a global pandemic. Pressure to meet client needs, to find new clients, and all with some teams at only half capacity because of departmental cutbacks. Here are three tips to help your sales team optimize work processes to meet client demands.

by Kristina Knight

First, focus on efficiency

"Effective and efficient collaboration across internal teams and departments is vital. Sales teams usually have to lean on subject matter experts across the business to gather knowledge to inform proposals or craft responses, so organizations establishing guidelines or templates to streamline efforts and processes offer clear direction for employees to know where to look for such materials. Effective collaboration ultimately gives time back to everyone involved and eliminates the back and forth," said Ganesh Shankar, CEO, RFPIO.

Second, utilize response management tools

Implement and lean on software like response management solutions to supplement and optimize the efforts of your sales team. Buying into technology that eases the burden on employees' shoulders and allows them to focus their attention on unique tasks or projects is crucial, especially if employee numbers are down," said Shankar.

Third, be realistic

"Be realistic about taking on business leads and proposals. A recent benchmark report found three-quarters of companies plan to increase the numbers of proposals they submit in 2021, 72% plan to increase the number of RFPs they proactively seek out, and 82% will also complete more proactive proposals. This is great, as long as leads and proposals are vetted thoroughly to ensure they're worth pursuing. Software can help analyze how long a response will take, how many team members will be required to tackle the project, how much information is already at hand and how much information will have to be researched, and the likelihood of winning the business. These insights can help drive the decision making process as to which leads are worth pursuing, and will also benefit sales teams since they can focus on leads that have the most potential," said Shankar.






Tags: B2B optimization, B2B tips, B2B trends, RFPIO, sales team optimization








No Comments

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics





Latest Headlines

More...

BizReport.com | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2021/05/top-3-tips-for-sales-teams-optimization.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.