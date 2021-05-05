Search BizReport
BizReport : Content Marketing : May 05, 2021
Study finds streaming still on the uptick
Streamers gonna stream. That is a key takeaway from new Conviva data which finds streaming content continues to gain steam with consumers around the globe. Their Q1 State of Streaming report finds that international streaming took huge leaps forward, with YoY growth rates topping 200% for South America and 122% for European countries during the first quarter of the year. Meanwhile, ad impressions were up 13%.
From connected TVs to independent streaming devices like Apple TV and Roku, consumers continue to increase their use of streaming for entertainment and news purposes. According to Conviva's Q1 2021 State of Streaming Report televisions continue to hold a 73% share of streaming devices; Roku captures about 30% of the share of streaming time from connected TVs.
"In every region in the world, streaming viewership is growing, representing a global shift in the way people consume content," said Bill Demas, CEO, Conviva. "This rapidly expanding international audience has created an enormous opportunity for content developers, device manufacturers and advertisers to engage new audiences as the brands and publishers who understand exactly how, when and where people are streaming, will inevitably triumph."
As to advertising, researchers found an overall 4% increase in ad attempts with ad quality metrics like start times and bitrates all showing marked improvement over the previous quarter.
One of the more interesting findings is this: people aren't direct navigating to the various streaming sites. Instead, many are finding new content via social media. Publishers have taken note and are now sharing more content via social networks; publisher posts within the social networks increased 99% YoY with engagement up 24%.
Conviva's State of Streaming report can be accessed here.
