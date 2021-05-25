Reports ID how consumers' comfort levels have changed

by Kristina Knight



According to the report climate change is high on consumers' radar with 89% stating that brands should 'do a lot more' to reduce their carbon footprint; most also believe sustainability should be standard practice for businesses at this point. The data also indicates that most (82%) of shoppers believe brands should put people and the plant before their profit.

More data from the Wunderman Thompson report can be accessed here.

This new report goes hand-in-hand with CGS data from the beginning of the pandemic, which found that a growing number of shoppers were interested in brands' sustainability and impact on the environment as a whole. Researchers then found that nearly half (47%) of shoppers said brands' sustainability was key in their purchase decisions and that about half were willing to pay more for sustainable products.

Along with data out from ENGINE Insights and Big Red Rooster, these reports shed light on where consumers are a year into the pandemic. Researchers with the Pulse of the American Consumer report found that about one-third (32%) of shoppers have some anxiety still about being in physical stores, and while store pickup options may ease those crowded aisle fears a bit, a growing number of shoppers find crowded parking lots - crowded because of people waiting to pick up BOPIS orders - annoying. About half (51%) of shoppers say parking congestion negatively impacts their overall shopping experience.

