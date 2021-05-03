Reports find automation helping marketers but may not help shoppers

by Kristina Knight

First, from the marketing side of things, Zapier's new State of Business Automation report finds that 84% of marketers believe marketing automation is helping them survive the pandemic and that nearly half (47%) say they are more productive from home that from the office. Keys for marketers are that automation is helping to find burnout and reduce some of the stresses that go along with the job.

More data from the Zapier report can be accessed here.

One place automation may be hindering smaller and medium sized businesses though, is in connecting with shoppers. According to new data out from the DMA finds that about half (58%) of shoppers say the bulk of marketing emails they receive aren't relevant to them. Only about 1 in 6 shoppers polled by the DMA found that half of the marketing messages they received were relevant to their wants or needs.

"While email remains the most effective and popular way for brands to engage with consumers there is still a lot of room for improvement. Over the past year an increasing number of consumers are finding a higher number of marketing emails useful. However, the fact that most consumers only find 25% or less valuable means that brands must become better at understanding what is relevant to their customers through intelligent marketing," said Tim Bond, Head of Insight at the DMA.

The data should serve as a wake-up call to brands to take a look at email performance and to optimize emails for better engagement.

More data from the DMA can be found here.

Tags: advertising, Direct Marketers Association, email automation, email content, email marketing, email relevance, The DMA, Zapier