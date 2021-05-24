Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : May 24, 2021
Report: Businesses continue data struggle
Despite the plethora of data - or perhaps because of it - many executives continue to struggle with using and even understanding the data on hand. In fact, about one-third say that rather than using data analysis to make decisions they 'go with their gut'.
Data challenges continue to plague business, from data collection and analysis to implementation of data driven strategies. That is a key takeaway from new Talend data which finds that while most executives (78%) agree they face daily challenges is using the data at hand.
"The reality of data is falling well short of the industry's vision. Data management, which largely focuses on moving and storing data, doesn't take into account the overall health of data. Therefore, in trying to manage data, companies are in fact creating digital landfills of corporate information. This has to change. Our vision of data health is the future because it recognizes fundamental standards for quality and reliability are critical for corporate survival," said said Christal Bemont, CEO, Talend.
Some interesting findings from the report include:
• 64% of execs report working with data daily
• 48% of sales/marketing execs use 'gut instincts' rather than data to drive decisions
• 50% report data quality assurance is a challenge for their organization, 36% say they don't have enough skilled resources to use data efficiently
• 44% of data producers say they are data quality standards in place, 38% of data users disagree
However, nearly all (95%) agree that there must be standard measurements that cross industries to ensure the quality of data available to businesses.
More data from Talend's report can be accessed here.
