How to build brand awareness through social media

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: How has social commerce affected the shopper journey over the past year?

Aaron Kechley, GM, Media and SVP, Strategy, Inmar Intelligence: Without a doubt, the pandemic left a void in the way consumers used to discover new products, find new ideas, and inspiration in the physical world. As social platforms became an even more central part of people's lives, the platforms have increasingly filled that void. Influencer content in particular gives brands a voice in these settings. Meanwhile, innovations around shoppable content have shortened the path to purchase, and retailers and brands are starting to reimagine their conventional approaches to marketing to leverage social commerce.



Kristina: How can merchants and brands ensure their social strategy is feeding their customer base?

Aaron: One of the best ways to feed your customer base is to marry creative content with actionable shoppable features, which we call shoppable content. For example, we encourage clients to embed our add-to-cart solution in sponsored influencer content and include relevant adjacent items in the cart, providing shoppers with a complete solution like all of the items needed for a recipe. This, in turn, provides a halo benefit to the retailer as shoppers add more items to round out their online basket and reach grocery pickup and delivery minimums.

Kristina: Can you give an example of how a campaign like this?

Aaron: For example, we recently executed an influencer campaign for a dairy manufacturer that featured inspiring recipes, and incorporated add-to-cart technology with influencer content and paid media where we really saw the impact the halo effect could have. In the campaign, around 22,000 dairy products were added to shopper's carts, but because of the other non-dairy ingredients in the recipes, a total of 96,000 items in total were added, for a total value of over $300,000. This is also a great example of how great marketing can drive sales impact even for commodities like milk and butter by creating occasions to purchase.

Tags: Inmar Intelligence, ecommerce trends, shoppable commerce, social commerce, social commerce tips, social commerce trends, social marketing, social media trends