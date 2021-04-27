BizReport.com | Free Magazines
BizReport : Content Marketing : April 27, 2021


Top 3 tips to improve video ad strategy

The beauty of CTV is that it's digital TV which means marketers and brands can get the best of digital - targeting, interactivity, etc - as well as the best of TV - wide reach, large screen, ads are 100% viewable. Here are three tips to improve video advertising strategy.

by Kristina Knight

First, personalize at scale

"Engagement with consumers is in high demand by advertisers. As CTV continues to grow, personalization at scale, whether it be geo-targeting or other demographics, will become increasingly important to break through the noise," said Tal Chalozin, CTO & Co-Founder, Innovid.

Second, make action-based measurement a priority

"Leverage streaming the way you would digital. With interactive units in CTV ads, companies can drive website traffic, provide coupons, assist with add to cart, and app downloads. That means measurement can move away from KPIs like reach and completion rate and measure those metrics, helping marketers get a clear picture of what's working and what isn't, rather than just observing potential," said Chalozin.

Third, invest according to use

"Connected TV device purchases spiked during the holiday season, proving that the shift to CTV is permanent. Advertisers must adapt to this trend and invest accordingly," said Chalozin. "As an example: Recently, Innovid teamed up with LOVESAC to drive online conversions from CTV to its website for the line of Sactionals. Using an interactive branded canvas featuring a QR code, viewers could scan the code on their phone and visit the website, showcasing users to the customizable nature of LOVESAC's Sactionals. This experience is a perfect example of how digital tactics can be successful on the big screen."






Tags: advertising, content marketing, Innovid, video ad tips, video ad trends, video advertising, video content








No Comments

