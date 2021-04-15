Reports: Shifting loyalty, better information key to shopper engagement

by Kristina Knight

First, new data out from Savings.com finds that about 97% of shoppers report being loyal to their favorite brands, an increase of about 7% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. However, researchers found that loyalty is fluid and more likely to apply to food/beverage brands (62% loyalty) or clothing/fashion items (57% loyalty) than things like home improvement retailers (25% loyalty).

Meanwhile, it seems consumers are willing to pay for better product information. According to new Akeneo data nearly half of shoppers say they would pay a 10% premium for 'more accurate' product data; just under 10% say they'd pay up to 50% more for that. And they aren't just looking for more accurate sizing. According to researcher, shoppers are looking for a clearer take on brand values like brand's commitment to responsible sourcing and reducing their carbon footprint.

"Consumers encounter product information every time they make a purchase, and they're increasingly proactive about seeking out clear, accurate, and consistent product experiences," says Fred de Gombert, Akeneo's CEO. "This survey shows that all over the world, consumers expect brands to deliver strong, product-driven experiences -- and that as consumers grow more discerning about product information, they're increasingly willing to pay a significant premium to reward brands that get this right."

Akeneo commissioned the report from Opinion Way. More data from the report can be accessed here.

As to other consumer preferences, survey results from Savings.com find that more shoppers are looking for localized information - like store locations and the like. Nearly half (40%) say fast shipping options are key to their purchase decisions, along with convenient payment methods like Paypal, Apple or Amazon Pay, and more buy-now-pay-later options.

Because views on loyalty and preferences are shifting, and because a growing number of shoppers are now online-first shoppers, Savings.com's experts suggest not is the time for merchants to up their ecommerce game - ensuring they offer payment and checkout options, fast shipping options, and have a good handle on product information so that they can begin building online loyalty.

