Reports outline importance of connected TVs to brands

by Kristina Knight

What's more 57% of households surveyed say they also have a device like Amazon's FireTV or Roku for streaming purposes.

"The wider adoption of smart TVs and replacement of non-smart TVs turns up the pressure on connected devices like streaming boxes, streaming sticks, and video game consoles," said David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the study. "This 'eliminating of the middleman' will have a direct impact on how future revenue is split on advanced TV businesses like streaming, interactive shopping, and addressable advertising."

More from Hub Entertainment Research's Connected Home 2021 report can be accessed here.

"As brands look to build deeper relationships with consumers, it's important to consider the shift to CTV and the opportunity that arises when the largest screen in the home is now addressable," said Jessica Hogue, GM Measurement & Analytics at Innovid. "Brands need integrated solutions designed with TV at the center to personalize, deliver, and measure ads across every screen and device."

Meanwhile, Innovid has released their Global Omni-Channel Benchmarks Report, which supports Hub's findings that streaming is the future in TV - and perhaps in video advertising. Researchers found global connected TV (CTV) impressions up 60% YoY with programmatic impressions up 200% YoY.

Other interesting data points from the Global Omni-Channel Benchmarks Report include:

• 43% of global video impressions and 68% of global display impressions are served to mobile devices

• More brands are leaning into 'dynamic creative' for video campaigns

• Dynamic Creative Display Ads showed a 37% higher CTR than standard display

More from Innovid's report can be found here.

Tags: advertising, connected tv ads, connected tv trends, CTV tips, Hub Entertainment Research, Innovid, smart tv ads, smart tv tips, smart tv trends, video advertising